Ekow Eghan receives global tax award

Daily Graphic Oct - 06 - 2023 , 07:03

EY’s Africa Tax Practice Leader, Ekow Eghan, has been awarded the prestigious 2023 EMEA Tax Practice Leader of the Year at the International Tax Review (ITR) EMEA Tax Awards ceremony held at the Carlton Jumeriah, London last week.

In addition, EY South Africa and EY Nigeria retained the titles of 2023 Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year in their respective South Africa and Nigeria categories at the ceremony.

Both practices hold Tier 1 rankings in the 2023 ITR World rankings, which recognises top tax practitioners worldwide in over 120 jurisdictions.

Ekow expressed his heartfelt thanks, saying, "Being nominated alongside the best Tax Practice Leaders in EMEA has been an honour, and winning this award is a recognition I deeply appreciate.

I extend my gratitude to my EY Tax families across Africa and to the global EY network, along with my clients who inspire us to build a better working world.

This award is a reflection of that joint effort and the trust you continue to place in EY."

The Head of Transfer Pricing at EY Nigeria, Akinbiyi Abudu, emphasised that "consistently winning awards in TP is fantastic, but true success comes from our dedicated pursuit of excellence.

Our TP teams in Nigeria and South Africa prove that when we work together with determination and innovation, we can achieve sustained greatness".

The CEO of EY Africa, Ajen Sita, added that "these wins emphasise EY's commitment to delivering high-quality services in the ever-evolving African tax landscape. Ekow and his team continue to embody a modern approach to tax leadership, market leadership in multinational cross-border transactions, and a unique ability to leverage multidisciplinary expertise for the benefit of our clients – they provide smart solutions and certainly deserve this recognition."

These recognitions are grounded in relevant tax work, focusing primarily on size, innovation, complexity, and the level of impact.

About the awards

The ITR EMEA Tax Awards have taken place annually since its inception in 2005 and recognise the remarkable achievements and developments by tax professionals from throughout the Americas over a 12-month period.

This year’s 18th annual awards aim to celebrate the most impressive tax, transfer pricing, tax disputes, and indirect tax teams and practitioners across 34 jurisdictions throughout the region.

The awards also recognise achievements in tax technology, innovation, policy, compliance and reporting, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy and transactions and consulting services.

It refers to the global organisation, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity.