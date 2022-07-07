EIB owes 'arrears not payment of salaries' - Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, the owner of Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB) Network says the staff of the company are owed "arrears not payments of salaries".
According to him the management of the company was seeing to it that the arrears would be paid soon.
Reacting to reports of the industrial action embarked upon by the staff this week, Dr Duffuor said the staff have been paid their salaries since January of this year.
“Since January they [EIB] have been paying them, there is no problem. It’s previous arrears they are talking about. So the management is handling that problem. Arrears and not payment of salaries…,” Dr Duffuor said in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on Thursday evening [July 7, 2022].
He added that he was not aware that some staff who participated in the strike had been asked to stay home.
Propaganda
The former Finance Minister said the reports about the strike action were an attempt to score cheap political points.
“I have so many companies. I have not had any information that they are not paying themselves … EIB has been there for how many years? For seven to eight years, why will the workers be there and not be treated well?”
“I don’t believe that, it is propaganda, and if I want to support the grassroots of my party (NDC ) what is wrong with that? Do you know what they go through? Go and see what they are going through in the rural areas …” he said.
