Dr Bawumia presents buses to schools, agencies

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has handed over 80 vehicles, comprising 75 buses and five pick-ups, to some senior high schools (SHSs) and agencies under the Ministry of Education.
The government had, earlier this year, presented 150 vehicles, made up of 100 buses and 50 pick-ups, to some SHSs across the country.
At a handing-over ceremony at the Accra SHS yesterday [May 26, 2022], Dr Bawumia said the presentation was part of efforts to increase access to quality education, anchored on a robust educational system that trained critical masses of students to actively participate in the nation’s transformational agenda.
He described Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the ‘Education President’, and recalled that “in March 2020, I had the honour of handing over some vehicles to our educational sector in fulfilment of the commitment of the President not only to increase access but also ensure that we provide complementary resources to ensure quality education delivery”.
Some of the buses
“I also handed over 365 Isuzu double-cabin pick-ups, out of the 840 procured by the government, which were distributed to all metropolitan, municipal and district directorates of education, as well as some selected agencies under the Education Ministry.
“I also presented 493 out of 2,000 motorcycles to aid the work of circuit supervisors. We also distributed 100 buses in July 2020,” the Vice-President said.
He added that on January 31, 2022, he distributed 100 pick-ups and 50 buses to various institutions.
Significance
According to the Vice-President, an efficient transportation system in schools would not only increase students’ enrolment but also encourage them to stay in school.
“The ‘Education President’ is committed to repositioning the educational system to produce a critical mass of assertive and empowered students equipped with essential skills for socio-economic transformation,” he said.
He further said there had been massive investment in school infrastructure, and mentioned the construction of classrooms, dormitories, administration blocks and canteens.
He advised beneficiary schools to ensure the proper maintenance of the infrastructure and the vehicles.
Commendation
Dr Bawumia commended the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and the management of the GETFund for their hard work and support.
On the introduction of the free SHS, TVET, STEM education and other innovative programmes, he said there was a need to ensure that staff and students were provided with the necessary support to ensure the success of the programmes.
“We also know that the provision of transport will boost enrolment and make schools more accessible. In the last five years, the government had shown the commitment to increase access to quality education through the provision of vehicles for SHSs and other supporting agencies,” said.
On enrolment, the Vice-President said the government had, since 2017, increased access to secondary school in excess of 1.2 million students, representing a 50 per cent increase.