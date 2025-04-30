Featured

Deadline for Ghanaian gold traders to apply for licences from GoldBod extended to May 21

Diana Mensah Apr - 30 - 2025 , 19:05 2 minutes read

The deadline for all small-scale mining companies and gold dealers to reapply for licences with the new Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) to enable them to trade gold in Ghana has been extended to May 21, 2025.

With the formation of the new GoldBod, all previously issued gold trading licences by the former Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources have been revoked.

An April 30, 2025 deadline had been offered for the application of new licences under the GoldBod as part of reforms under the Ghana Gold Board Act (Act 1140), which is aimed at strengthening regulation and oversight of the gold trade.

However, at a press briefing on Wednesday, April 30, the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, said the extension from April 30 to May 21, 2025, was to accommodate Ghanaian gold traders an additional time to transition to the new regulatory framework.

“We gave all PMMC licence holders and holders of licences issued by the Minister responsible for Mines an ultimatum, which expires today, 30th of April, to apply for new licenses under the Ghana Gold Board Act,” he said.

He explained that, per Section 78 of the Act, those licences had ceased to be valid.

“This extension is from today, April 30, 2025, to May 21, 2025—giving you an additional three weeks,” he added.

Mr Gyamfi said,”we are aware that most of you have not yet applied. From the backend of our website and licence application portal, we can see that some of you have started the application process, but have not yet completed the application process."

He said that although a few applicants had completed their submissions, the Board had decided to grant an additional three weeks to ensure fairness.

“We believe this is fair and adequate for any serious applicant who intends to comply with the law and obtain a Gold Board licence,” he said.