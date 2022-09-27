COVID-19 cases among staff, patients surge at Korle Bu hospital

COVID-19 positive cases among staff, patients at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra has surged in last two weeks from three to 45 cases.
In response to the alarming trend of sample positivity rate, a mop-up exercise for COVID-19 vaccination is being conducted in the hospital.
A memo to staff from the Director of Medical Affairs at the hospital said surveillance data from the Public Health Unit indicated that from week ending September 11, 2022 to week ending September 23, 2022, the number of confirmed cases rose from three to 45.
Management has therefore urged staff and patients to take advantage of the mop-up exercise to get fully vaccinated and to have boosters as well as observe the COVID-19 protocols.
Below is a copy of the memo: