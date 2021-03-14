COVID-19: Active cases now 3,908 in Ghana

The active cases of the coronavirus in Ghana is now 3,908 indicating a continuous drop in the active cases.
However, 12 new deaths have been recorded to push the total death toll from the disease in Ghana to 685.
This was contained in the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Per the latest update, 282 new cases have been recorded.
The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Central Regions continue to lead with the highest rate of infections in the country.
Meanwhile, the government says it is satisfied with the pace of the vaccine programme as over 400,000 people have already taken the jab.
The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the government is encouraged by the high turnout at the various vaccination centers.
“We noticed that the hesitancy levels we recorded in our baseline survey of about 60% has all now gone gradually coming down and even in some places there is even a rush with people even ready to pay for the vaccine for which are dealing with,” he said.
Read also: Rush for COVID-19 vaccination