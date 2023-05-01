Convert National Cathedral project into hospital - TUC to govt

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 01 - 2023 , 11:34

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has asked the government to convert the National Cathedral project into a hospital.

Addressing the 2023 May Day parade in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah said converting the national cathedral into a hospital project will better serve Ghanaians than going ahead to build the cathedral.

The TUC also advised the President to reduce the size of government as Ghana was going through economic challenges.

The 2023 May Day parade is on the theme: "Protecting incomes and pensions in an era of economic crisis: Our responsibility"

National Cathedral

Attached below is a LIVE video from the parade in Bolgatanga.

More to follow....