VIDEO: An example of how the railway system is being handled in Ghana

Graphic.com.gh May - 01 - 2023 , 09:20

The stealing of railway tracks running into millions of Ghana cedis at various places across the country continue to be a worry at a time the country is trying to revive the railway system and constructing new tracks.

Every now and then videos emerge especially on social media with suspects seen conveying stolen tracks.

There had been recent reports of the stealing of 50 kilometres of railway tracks, nationwide, causing an estimated $250 million of damage to the country.

The track were stolen from railway lines from Ejisu, Konongo, Juaso, Obuasi-Dunkwa-Prestea, Akrokerri, Kaasi, Asafo and Asawase.

In March 2023, a chief at Twifo Anyinase in the Twifo Praso area of the Central Region and some other persons were arrested for allegedly stealing railway tracks.

Interestingly, the chief, who, has always been speaking through the Community’s Information Centers condemning the stealing of railway lines and advising the youth and scrap dealers to stay away from stealing the railway tracks was the leader of the stealing gang according to the police.

The video below shows an example of the menace