Col Kwadwo Damoah relieved of duties as Customs Commissioner

The Commissioner of Customs at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Col (rtd) Kwadwo Damoah has been relieved of his duties as the boss of Customs.
He has been asked to hand over his duties and office to the acting Deputy Commissioner (Preventive), Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah.
Iddrisu Iddisah is to act as the Commissioner of Customs Division pending the President's substantive appointment.
The change is to take effect from Friday, August 26, 2022, a letter dated August 26, from the Office of the President, addressed to Col (rtd) Damoah and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante stated.
I’m cooperating with OSP investigations — Col Damoah
Deputy Customs Commissioner Adu Kyei transferred to Finance Ministry
Graphic Online understands that, Mr Adu Kyei, Deputy Commissioner of Customs has also been transferred to the Ministry of Finance.
"Following the expiration of your contract of service as Commissioner (Customs Division) of the Ghana Revenue Authority on 13th October, 2021, the President of the Republic has directed that effective Friday, 26th August, 2022, you hand over your duties and office to the acting Deputy Commissioner (Preventive), Mr Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, who will act as the Commissioner (Customs Division) pending the President's substantive appointment," the letter stated.
"The President thanks you for your service to the State and wishes you well in your future endeavours," it added.
Read also: I’m cooperating with OSP investigations — Col Damoah
In an interview with Graphic Online last Friday, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (rtd), said he was fully cooperating with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in investigations into some aspects of the operations of the division.
“I have been cooperating fully with the OSP. I responded to an OSP invitation on February 16 this year in connection with the Labianca issue. Currently, the office has asked us to produce all documents related to the granting of discounts by September 30.
“Additionally, the OSP has directed that we produce documents on auctions by the same September 30. We are gathering all the documents in order to meet the deadline given,” he said.
On developments that had culminated in the investigations, Col Damoah said he had no problem with the investigations, saying everything he had done as the head of the Customs Division was lawful and reasonable within the circumstances.
“The Special Prosecutor has the right to investigate, but I am confident that at the end of the day, the truth will stand and my integrity will remain intact. I have not contravened any laws of the land and, therefore, I have nothing to fear,” he posited.
Specific investigations
The Customs Division of the GRA has been mentioned in two cases being investigated by the OSP.
One of the cases involves Labianca Company Limited, from whom the OSP has already recovered GH₵1,074, 627.15 in unpaid import duties.
In the other matter, the OSP, on August 22, 2022, said it had commenced investigations into the auction sale of vehicles and other goods by the GRA from July 1, 2016 to August 15, 2022
A statement from the office said the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the GRA was expected to produce some important documentation to aid the probe on or before September 30, 2022.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.