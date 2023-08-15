Citizens must benefit from parliamentary business — Dr Asante

Albert K. Salia Aug - 15 - 2023 , 07:14

The Director of Programmes and Policy Engagement of the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-Ghana), Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to conduct the business of the House in ways that will benefit the citizens.

He said the outcome of the 2020 parliamentary election, which led to the country witnessing a novelty hung parliament, created some excitement among citizens who hoped there would be an increase in attendance and scrutiny of contracts and bills.

The director, who was speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic, however, described the performance of Parliament so far as a mixed bag.

Performance

Dr Asante said he was not overly disappointed in the work of Parliament since it was the first time the country had witnessed such a system.

He, however, said that citizens wanted to witness more oversight, consensus building and scrutiny of government business.

Dr Asante acknowledged that there had been instances where aspects of the budget had been rejected, with some members voting against their party positions, particularly in the vetting of ministerial nominees and some oversight responsibilities.

He further said that the country was no longer in the era of a dominant Parliament where the Majority often rushed through government business such as the passage of bills and contracts.

The director said the current dynamics offered the opportunity for parliamentarians from both divide to work together for the good of the country.

Dr Asante expressed hope that some new Standing Orders, which he said were more radical, would be codified and implemented.

Selection of Speaker

On whether a Speaker should be selected from outside the House or be a Member of Parliament, the director subscribed to choosing a non-member as Speaker.

He cited the performance of two former Speakers — Ebenezer Begyina Sekyi-Hughes (2005-2009), and Justice Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo (2009 to 2013), as examples of leaders who were less intrusive in their umpire roles in Parliament.

Dr Asante said the danger of electing a politician as Speaker was that they usually dominated proceedings in the House, forgetting their roles as non-voting umpires.