Chief inaugurates KG, playing ground for community school

Peter Sarbah Mar - 30 - 2023 , 07:28

The Appianyinasehene of Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II, has inaugurated a new kindergarten classroom block and playground at the Owusu Forkuo RC Primary.

The facilities are to honour the memory of the chief’s late sister, Ama Penamang.

The two facilities form part of the traditional ruler's educational project aimed at supporting the Otumfuo Osei Tutu Education Fund.

The two-unit classroom block is furnished with tables, chairs, and other accessories for teaching and learning.

The astro-turf play ground is fenced with weaved wire, and stocked with toys designed for various age categories.

Explaining what inspired him to construct the facilities, the Appianyinasehene said “like the Asantehene, providing platforms for education has been my passion.

We started with an annual mass distribution of stationary to some basic schools in the Juaben Municipality many years ago”.

Fundamentals

He said getting the fundamentals right for a kid was very important, and that he was hopeful the facility would provide the right environment to build on their education, and promised to make education a priority in the municipality.

“What we are witnessing today is a testament of our quest to make sure that kids in the municipality receive sound education.

The basics are very important; when they get it right at that level, it makes it easier to build on that foundation.

We will continue to make education our topmost priority in the municipality to support Otumfuo's educational project," he said.

The Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Sereboe II, commended the Appianyinasehene highly for his contribution towards education in the area.

Meanwhile, the Appianyinasehene had earlier inaugurated a new palace at Juaben.