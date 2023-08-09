Central Region: Police busts two teachers for trying to help BECE candidates cheat

GraphicOnline Aug - 09 - 2023

The Ghana Police Service has taken swift action against examination malpractice, apprehending two individuals involved in attempting to compromise the integrity of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The incident occurred on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Dunkwa Secondary Technical Centre in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality, located in the Central Region.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Albert Adu-Gyan and Yaw Adadai, both tutors at educational institutions, namely PEEBLE Calvary and Oxford Santech schools.

According to authorities, the two suspects were caught red-handed as they attempted to surreptitiously introduce pre-solved examination questions into the examination hall, where candidates were sitting for this year's BECE.

The seized evidence from the suspects includes two mobile phones, which were presumably intended to facilitate their illicit activities, along with pre-solved questions printed on separate sheets of paper.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement affirmed that both suspects are currently in custody and are slated to face legal proceedings.

The police issued a stern warning to the public, urging them to abstain from engaging in examination malpractices during the ongoing BECE.

The law enforcement agency emphasized that any individuals found participating in such dishonest practices will be apprehended and held accountable for their actions.

A total of 602,457 final-year junior high school (JHS) students across Ghana are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The total candidature of 602,457 represents an increase of 49,049 over last year's figure of 553,408.

The examination would be held simultaneously for both school and private candidates from Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 11, 2023.

See the entire Ghana Police Service statement below;

