CEDI spearheads summit to address youth unemployment in Ghana

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 13 - 2023 , 18:27

A summit to discuss and explore opportunities for fostering entrepreneurship, job creation, and empowerment for the youth and women in Ghana will take place in Accra from September 25 to 29.

Community and Entrepreneurial Development Initiative (CEDI) is the organization behind the initiative, known as the Entrepreneurship Jobs for All (E-Jobs4All) Summit.

It is under the theme, "Entrepreneurship and Innovation: The Key to Sustainable and Decent Jobs and Wealth Creation."

It is a collaboration between the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Dunin-Deshpande Queen’s Innovation Centre at Queen’s University, Canada, and Leadogo Incorporated, Canada, with support from the National Alternative Employment Livelihood Programme (NAELP) under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

It is aimed at addressing poverty and youth unemployment in Ghana by providing free entrepreneurship training, mentorship, and investment opportunities to the youth to develop and launch their businesses.