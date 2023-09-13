ASA supports two basic schools in Ashanti
Some staff of the ASA Savings & Loans Limited in a group photograph with some teachers of the Bepoase R/C Basic School together with some pupils after they received the building materials.

Emmanuel Baah

ASA Savings and Loans has provided some support to the Bepoase R/C Basic School and the Anglican Cluster of Schools in 
in the Sekyere South District and the Atwima-Nwabiagya Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The initiative, forms part of the financial institution’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

A team of staff from ASA, led by the Manager of the Agona-Kona branch, Mr Mcjohn Kwarteng donated some building materials to the Bepoase R/C Basic School to help complete an ongoing 10-unit classroom block.

At the Tanoso Anglican Cluster of Schools, furniture for the classroom and staff common room were also donated.

