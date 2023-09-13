Ken Agyapong takes number one slot followed by Bawumia on number 2 slot

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 13 - 2023 , 15:12

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has retained his number one position on the ballot paper for the New Patriotic Party's November 4 presidential primary.

The balloting which was done today has the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia taking the number two slot on the ballot paper.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto follows at the third spot with Francis Addai Nimo at the fourth position.

UPDATES ON SATURDAY NOVEMBER 4. 2023, NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party had productive interactive session with the four contestants for the party's presidential primaries slated for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The contestants and the Elections Committee reached a consensus on the modalities for the conduct of the November 4 election.

The Elections Committee, in collaboration with officials from the Electoral Commission of Ghana, successfully conducted the balloting for the contestants.

Below is the order in which the contestants will appear on the ballot:

Ken Ohene Agyapong Mahamudu Bawumia Owusu Afriyie Akoto Francis Addai-Nimoh

The Presidential Elections Committee will release the details of the agreed guidelines and modalities for the November 4 election in due course. The Committee is grateful to the contestants for their continuous cooperation and collaboration.



more to follow...