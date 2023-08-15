Bridgeview Hotel files defamation lawsuit against guest over controversial Facebook post

Kweku Zurek Aug - 15 - 2023 , 17:30

Bridgeview Resort Atimpoku, a hospitality establishment operated by Adomi Group Limited, has initiated legal action against a guest following a contentious post on the social media platform Facebook.

The defamation suit centres around a series of events involving the defendant, Peace Degaulle Dogbatsey who booked a stay at the resort through Expedia.

In a statement of claim filed by Bridgeview Hotel at the High Court in Accra, Bridgeview states that the defendant made a reservation for a One-Bedroom Luxury Chalet, complete with detailed pictures and room descriptions. However, upon arrival, a dispute emerged concerning the room's configuration and features.

Bridgeview Hotel alleges that the defendant became increasingly agitated during interactions with staff and management, repeatedly expressing dissatisfaction with the accommodation. The hotel's director attempted to address the situation, but the defendant threatened to write a negative review online about the hotel.

The hotel avers that the situation escalated, staff eventually called the police due to worries for the safety of both guests and employees and the disturbance to other guests.

Following the resolution of the dispute and the defendant's departure from the hotel, Bridgeview Hotel claims to have noticed a significant increase in negative reviews posted on various online platforms.

In the subsequent days, the defendant posted a detailed account of the incident on her Facebook page, accompanied by a substantial number of comments and shares from her followers, expressing support and condemnation of the establishment. These social media actions, according to Bridgeview Hotel, have caused reputational harm and constitute defamation.

Bridgeview Hotel's legal filing contends that the defendant's social media account of the events is inconsistent with the hotel's version of the incident and includes statements that are alleged to be false and malicious in intent. The hotel argues that the defendant's actions have adversely affected its reputation, both online and among potential customers.

In response, Bridgeview Hotel has taken legal action to address the alleged defamation and seek redress for the damage caused.

The hotel wants a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant "either by herself, or her agents, associates, privies and assigns or any other person or entity from further publishing or causing to be published, printing or causing to be printed, distributed or otherwise circulated the said defamatory words and or any other similar words".

It also wants exemplary damages against the defendant for injurious falsehood and defamation or libel; special damages for attempted assault on the employees of the Plaintiff; a retraction and an unqualified apology by the Defendant to be published on the front page of the Daily Graphic and The Ghanaian Times newspapers and all other social media platforms in which Defendant has commented on this issue as well as legal costs.