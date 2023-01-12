Base pay on single spine increased by 30 percent

The Base Pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) has been increased by 30 percent across board for the year 2023.
The increment is at the existing pay point relativity of 1.7 percent.
The effective date for the implementation of the new base pay is January 1, 2023.
The government and organised labour agreed to the new base pay today (Jan 12, 2023) after negotiations on the 2023 SSSS.
Attached below is the signed agreement between the government represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) and Ministry of Finance and Organised Labour comprising workers' unions associations and institutions within the Public Services of Ghana.
more to follow...