Mampong: Daasebre Osei Bonsu II honoured with a statue

A statue honouring Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Mamponghene and the Occupant of the Silver Stool of Asante has been unveiled at Mampong.
It was built by the chiefs and queenmothers of the Asante -Mampong Traditional Area to honour Daasebre for the solid stability and meaningful development projects in the area during his 26-year reign.
The statue is serving as a monument for his pragmatic and meaningful efforts.
He is one Paramount Chief of the Asante-Mampong Traditional Area who has reigned for 26 solid years without experiencing any unnecessary chieftaincy disputes.
According to records at Mampong, he is the only Paramount chief installed since 1930 and there has not been any chieftaincy disputes and other litigations in the Traditional Area.
In the past, some paramount chiefs in the area faced negative tendencies and their reign were met with resistance, disaffection and intolerance among the people and thereby halting development projects.
The unveiling of the statue, was characterised with traditional fontomfrom drummers exhibiting their prowess to the admiration of the audience.
The Most Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, Primate of the Anglican Church of the Province of the West Africa, who is also the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana of the Anglican Church, assisted by the Most Rev. Joseph Osei Bonsu, Bishop of the Konongo-Mampong Diocese of the Catholic Church dedicated the statue.
The occasion also coincided with the 84th birthday of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.
It was attended by many high-ranking personalities, chiefs and people including Nana Okyere Kusi Ntrama, the Paramount Chief of Essumeja Traditional Area and Nana Oppong Frenyam II, the Paramount Chief of Adankrangya Traditional Area.
Barima Osei Hwedie II, the Adontenhene of the Asante-Mampong Traditional Area who is also the Ejurahene, in his presentation made on behalf of the chiefs and queens on why they took that decision to honour Daasebre Osei Bonsu noted that, before he took over the mantle, the Mampong Traditional Council was always at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi for the settlement of chieftaincy disputes and sometimes High Courts but now the reverse was the case.
He said the tenure of Daasebre Osei Bonsu has brought absolute peace in the Traditional Area.
Besides, Nana Ejurahene said, it was during his time that some meaningful development projects have come to Asante-Mampong.
He said it was Daasebre Osei Bonsu who mooted the idea not to entertain illegal mining (galamsay) in the traditional area and supported by the chiefs and queens and the citizenry.
He praised Nana Agyakoma Difie, the Queen of the Asante-Mampong for working in close collaboration with the Mamponghene for enhancement.
Daasebre Osei Bonsu noted that the statue represents the chieftaincy institution which holds the spirit of the land, water, properties and everything.
He praised the chiefs and the queens in the area for the confidence reposed in him.
He noted that, their commitment, dedication loyalty and unflinching support have contributed significantly to his success and noted, “I am highly appreciated of your pragmatic efforts”.
Daasebre Osei Bonsu II was enstooled on August 25, 1996 when he succeeded his direct uncle, Nana Atakora Amaniampong II, who abdicated.
Known in private life as Saint Oswald Gyimah-Kessie, he was born on December 31, 1939.
He is a product of Prempeh College and the University of Ghana, Legon.
Before he was enstooled as Mamponghene, Daasebre was the Registrar at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.
PHOTO: Daasebre Osei Bonsu, the Mamponghene and Nana Agyakoma Difie (right) the Queen of Asante-Mampong and Dr. Mary Naana Gyimah-Kessie (left) Nana Mamponghene’s daughter.