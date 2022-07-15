Banahene Specialist Hospital inaugurated

The Banahene Specialist hospital which provides general and specialist health services has officially been inaugurated with a grand opening ceremony.
Built by identical twins – Ebenezer and Emmanuel Banahene, the specialist hospital is located at Tema Community 18 in the Tema West Municipality.
The hospital which has state-of-the-art equipment and highly qualified specialists and health workers offers general health services such as general outpatient department (OPD), antenatal services, laboratory services, as well as specialist services in fertility, gynaecology, paediatrics, surgery, ophthalmology and many others.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by many dignitaries including the President of the National House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi; the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourist Authority, Akwasi Agyeman.
Giving an account of their lives and how they decided to build the hospital, Emmanuel Banahene, the younger twin, said growing up, life was very difficult and at a point, he nearly died from measles.
He said the two attended Opoku Ware Secondary School, but life was so harsh and unbearable, especially after their father passed away.
According to him, the two later gained admission to the University of Ghana, Legon, but the older twin had to drop out to work and support his education due to the financial challenges that confronted them.
He said along the line, a friend advised them to go and try for a London visa, adding that the two prayed fervently knowing the impossibility of getting the visa, and eventually they got the visa.
“We prayed to God that if he blesses us and makes us successful, we will return to Ghana to save lives, and God honoured his part of the bargain. That is why we built this hospital. It is in fulfilment of a vow we made to our God,” he said.
Don’t kill business
Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi lauded the Banahene twins, who are from his traditional area, for supporting the healthcare delivery system of the country and bringing honour to the Sefwi area.
He, however, challenged the workers at the hospital to work hard and diligently, to secure the investments made by the twins to enable them to expand and employ more people.
For his part, Mr Ahenkorah congratulated the Banahene twins on building the hospital to improve the health care of people in the area and also investing in his constituency to provide jobs for people.
