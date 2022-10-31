Ban on galamsey yielding results in Sefwi Wiawso

Barely three weeks after the Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North region issued a personal fiat to reinforce the ban on illegal mining (galamsey) in his jurisdiction, the action has begun to yield positive results, the chief has said.
Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II's decree to back President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, according to the chief has helped to change the colours of streams and rivers from the otherwise brownish nature to a lighter colour.
The chief has sent before and after pictures of the Bia river to Graphic Online's Daniel Kenu to depict what was happening in the Sefwi area.
In a telephone conversation with Daniel Kenu on Monday, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, said so long as he remained the traditional head of the area "anyone caught will be handed over to the law enforcement agency and I will make sure I follow the case till it's logical conclusion."
Rivers Bia, Sui and Tano have regained their natural form following continuous surveillance by a team formed by the chief, who is also a member of the Council of State.
The rivers which served as sources of drinking water were abandoned by the people for years until the issuance of the fiat.
Reinforcement
Following the early story, the chief has enhanced the special task force team formed by the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council in collaboration with the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal, Bodi, Akontombra, Juaboso, Bia East and Bia West district assemblies to partner to fight the galamsey menace.
The paramount chief, while applauding the team for a good job, reminded it that the fight must not be a nine-day wonder but a continuous and sustained action to win the fight completely.