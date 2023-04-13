Asuogyaman District Assembly inaugurates 2 school projects

Ezekiel E. Sottie Apr - 13 - 2023 , 07:35

THE Asuogyaman District Assembly has inaugurated a 10-seater water closet facility for the Apeguso Senior High School and a six-unit classroom block for the Adumasa Presbyterian Primary School.

The two projects, aimed at improving facilities in the beneficiary schools, were funded with the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and the Responsiveness Factor Grant (RFG).

At the inauguration of the two projects at Apeguso and Adumasa, the Asuogyman District Chief Executive (DCE), Samuel Kwame Agyekum, thanked the management of the two schools for managing the situations until the projects were completed for them.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the school management and the school community for the patience and tolerance you exhibited during the period and the time you waited for the completion of the projects. The construction and inaugurated has crowned all your anxieties,” Mr Agyekum said.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government were committed to ensuring that the needs of schoolchildren were met under the free senior high school policy and appealed to all citizens in the district to exercise patience for the government to fix the challenges confronting the nation.

“On behalf of the President, I, his District Chief Executive at Asuogyaman also want to assure citizens of the district that the assembly is equally committed to do the needful to ensure that every citizen lives in comfort,” the DCE stated.

Other needs

The Chief of Apeguso, Nana Boateng Debra V and the Chief of Adumasa, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, who chaired the functions at their respective towns, were grateful for the projects and called on the assembly to address other needs of schools not only at Apeguso and Adumasa, but in the entire district in order to promote effective teaching and learning.

The Asuogyaman District Director of Education, Augustina Adwoa Owusu, said since she took over as the director of the district, she had received several complaints and requests on dilapidated school buildings and facilities, inadequate furniture and other needed logistics to promote effective teaching and learning but there was little the directorate could do to provide such needs.

She, therefore, said the provision of the facilities at both Apeguso and Adumasa were game changers.

“I said a game changer because the facilities will put a smile not only on the faces of the pupils and teachers of the beneficiary schools but the communities at large as the old facilities that were replaced posed great danger to the users,” she said.

The director appealed to the assembly and all well-meaning citizens of the district to help provide furniture to the schools as the furniture deficit was very huge and was affecting effective teaching and learning.