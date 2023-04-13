Street Academy holds Easter picnic for street children

Street Academy, a sports and cultural academy for street children, last Monday organised an Easter picnic for school and vulnerable children in Accra.

The event, intended to give the children a feel of the Easter celebration, was supported by Miss Ghana UK Foundation, Zenzero Association and Sister Deborah.

The Chief Executive Officer of the academy, Mr Ataa Lartey, said it was an annual programme during which children were fed and supported to have fun.

He said it was appropriated to invest in children who had potentials but lacked formal education.

Meanwhile, the management of Street Academy has donated over 300 packs of foods to children affected by the recent fire outbreak at the Arts Centre.

The fire oubtreak destroyed the homes and shops of several families near the Arts Centre and the beach.

The food was provided by the Chief Executive Officer of Abajo Restaurant and a Patron of the academy, Kobina Boni.

Mr Boni, who operates his business around the Arts Centre, said he was concerned about the plight of children affected by the disaster.

He said the gesture was to soften the impact of the fire incident on the livelihoods of the beneficiaries, and appealed to other philanthropists to support those vulnerable children.

The Founder of the Street Academy, Ataa Lartey, thanked Mr Boni and the restaurant for the gesture.

He said the welfare of the children was the responsibility of all, and called on all stakeholders to commit more resources to protect poor and vulnerable children on the streets.

The Street Academy offers inclusive refuge for under-resourced and under-privileged children by providing an alternative school curriculum rooted in informal academic teachings, sports, music and arts.