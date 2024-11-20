Featured

Asantehene to receive 28 more 19th-century looted gold ornaments from South Africa

Kwame Asare Boadu Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to receive 28 gold ornaments and regalia from South Africa, marking another restitution of Asante cultural heritage looted during the 19th century.

The artefacts include linguist staff, swords, palace security locks, rings, necklaces, and proverbial gold-weights depicting crocodiles and gold scandals. These items reflect the governance structures and chieftaincy traditions of the Asante Court.

Advertisement

Ceremony



The official presentation will take place this weekend at a mini durbar at the Manhyia Palace. The event coincides with the centenary celebration of the return from exile of the 13th Asantehene, Agyeman Prempeh I, and will also honour the visiting President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan.

Intervention by Asantehene

Historian and Associate Director of the Manhyia Palace Museum, Ivor Agyeman-Duah, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, November 20, that the items form part of the African Gold collection of AngloGold Ashanti in South Africa.

Earlier this year, the Asantehene personally intervened with AngloGold Ashanti (formerly Ashanti Goldfields) to facilitate the restitution of these objects. The agreement followed approval of an export permit granted three weeks ago by the Reserve Bank of South Africa.

Authentication and historical significance

The artefacts, produced over a century ago, were originally acquired in 1922 by Swiss art collector Joseph Mueller. They later became part of the Barbier-Mueller Museum in Geneva. In 2000, AngloGold Ashanti purchased the Barbier-Mueller Collection, which showcased exceptional West African goldsmithery, and housed it at the Gold of Africa Museum in Cape Town.

The artefacts were later transferred to the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria. The return of these items to Kumasi represents a cultural milestone, following a wave of deaccessions and restitutions to Africa.

Mr. Agyeman-Duah, supported by Edward Michael Ennin, a member of AngloGold Ashanti’s Ghana Board and former Member of Parliament for Obuasi, authenticated the acquisition.

New home for the artefacts

The artefacts will be housed in a contemporary art gallery recently added to the Manhyia Palace Museum by the Asantehene, expanding the museum’s cultural offerings and historical significance.

AngloGold Ashanti delegation



An AngloGold Ashanti delegation, led by Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer Stewart Bailey, will be present for the ceremony. The team includes Senior Vice President of Group Sustainability Baso Sangou, Senior Vice President Africa Non-Operated Venture Eric Asubonteng, and Corporate Affairs Legal Resource Aviona Mabaso.



Lekgetho Mokola, a fellow of Yale University’s Director’s Forum and former Director of the Javett Art Centre, hailed the restitution as a groundbreaking achievement.

“Africa is now taking the lead in restitution within its own territories to address colonial legacies. This move could accelerate efforts to return cultural objects beyond our borders,” Mokola said.

Record restitutions for Manhyia Palace

This return increases the number of restituted or loaned cultural objects received by the Manhyia Palace this year to 67—the highest for any African institution in a single year in recent history.

In February, the Fowler Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles, returned seven artefacts looted during the 1874 Anglo-Asante War. In March, 32 items were restituted by the British Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The latest return cements the Manhyia Palace’s role as a central repository for Asante cultural heritage and a symbol of Africa’s growing influence in reclaiming its historical legacy.