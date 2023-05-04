Apostle Nyamekye re-elected Chairman of The Church of Pentecost

Graphic.com.gh May - 04 - 2023 , 16:38

The Church of Pentecost has re-elected Apostle Eric Nyamekye to serve as its Chairman for the next five years.

This historic event took place during the Church's 46th General Council Meetings on Thursday, May 4, 2023, where Apostle Nyamekye secured an overwhelming majority of the votes, winning1,255 ‘YES’ votes out of the 1,262 total votes cast, representing 99.45%.

The church also elected Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi, 53, as the new General Secretary, succeeding Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, who served in the role for 10 years.

Apostle Nyamekye assumed office as the 6th Chairman of the Church in 2018, securing 98% of the total votes cast and immediately set in motion a five-year strategic vision, titled "Vision 2023," with the overarching theme of "Possessing the Nations."

The Vision 2023 has led to the expansion of the Church's ministry scope, with the introduction of new ministry interventions such as the Home and Urban Missions (HUM), Ministry to Persons with Disabilities (MPWDs), Chieftaincy Ministry, Chaplaincy Ministry, School Outreach Ministry (SOM), PENSA International, and Pentecost Workers Guild (PeWG), among others.

Through these ministry interventions, many unreached persons and marginalised groups such as commercial sex workers, street dwellers, drug addicts, African migrants, expatriates, Fulanis, and Kotokolis among others, have been brought to the saving knowledge of Christ and reformed.

Under the sterling leadership of Apostle Nyamekye, The Church of Pentecost has made giant strides in ministry as well as on the national and global fronts. The Church's membership has grown by 29.1%, from 3,257,699 to 4,203,077 worldwide, and it has won 1,151,723 souls for Christ, out of which 782,578 have been baptized in water from 2019 to 2022.

Within the same period of his administration, The Church of Pentecost has constructed 57 water facilities and spent GHS 23,313,518.93 on educational support and GHS 8,132,040.65 on health support to members.

Apostle Nyamekye's administration has also initiated various social development projects in deprived communities and institutions across the country, including the construction of reformation centers for the Ghana Prisons Service, where the Church has completed and handed over two out of the five facilities to the Service, while the three others are at various stages of construction.

Overall, Apostle Nyamekye's first term has been remarkable, and his re-election as Chairman of The Church of Pentecost inspires optimism for what the Lord has in store for His church in the next five years.

The Church was also presented with a national award by the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for its instrumental role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Church played a crucial role in evacuating some stranded citizens in Ukraine to Ghana following the Ukraine-Russian war.

Profile of Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Apostle Eric Nyamekye was called into ministry in 1991 and has since served in many stations, including South Africa, where he was a missionary. Before his election to the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, he served as a member of the church’s Executive Council for five (5) years. He also worked with the church’s Youth Ministry, where he served as a member of the National Executive Committee and later as a Patron.

He holds a Diploma in Human Resource Management from the Institute of Commercial Management – UK, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Applied Theology from the University of Manchester, UK, and a Master of Arts degree in Religious Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon. Apostle Nyamekye is married to Mary and is blessed with six children.



