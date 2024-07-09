Akyem Awisa Community Clinic receives GH¢300,000 lab equipment from Akwamuhene

Graphic Online Jul - 09 - 2024 , 14:06

As part of his 10th anniversary celebration, the Akwamuhene of Akyem Awisa, Nana Yaw Barima Twum Sarkodie I, has donated laboratory equipment and accessories worth about GH¢300,000 to the Akyem Awisa Community Clinic at Awisa Abontekisem.

The donation included two BP monitors suitable for ICU use, a wheelchair, and a full laboratory equipment setup, comprising a Medonic M51 Hematology Auto Analyzer and various reagents.

The laboratory equipment is intended to enhance the clinic's ability to provide quality healthcare services to the community.

During the donation ceremony, the chief urged philanthropists to also support the health facility, enabling it to deliver quality services to residents and improve healthcare outcomes in the community.

The Akwamuhene's generous donation has been hailed as a significant boost to the well-being of the Akyem Awisa community, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to their health and welfare.

The community clinic and its staff expressed gratitude for the chief's exceptional kindness, recognizing that the donated equipment will significantly enhance the clinic's capabilities, enabling the diagnosis and treatment of a broader range of medical conditions and ultimately leading to improved health and well-being for the community.