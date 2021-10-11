Ahaspora, Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective and Diaspora Drive present Ghana Action Forum

On December 29 and 30, 2021 Ahaspora Professionals Network in partnership with Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective (GHPAC) and The Diaspora Drive will present the Ghana Action Forum.
The Ghana Action Forum aims to engage Ghanaians living abroad and at home in an action-oriented, people-centered conference to advance development in Ghana and Africa.
The Forum will be forward-thinking and action-driven as it is organized by young Ghanaian professionals who are contributing their quota to the country’s policy and business environment, both home and abroad.
The conference seeks to galvanize like-minded individuals towards this cause.
Evidence demonstrates that Ghana’s diaspora community is one of the most influential and impactful diaspora communities in the world.
According to the World Bank, even during a global pandemic that saw the world’s economy decline, diaspora remittances to Ghana in 2020 shot up by 5 percent to $3.6 billion (World Bank Migration and Development Report).
Beyond financial remittances, there is a major role that the Diaspora (and returnees) plays in Ghana’s development by contributing their human capital to the development of the country.
By discussing topics such as “Reimagining Ghana, Propelling our Story”; “Investment, Trade and SME development”; “Leveraging Diaspora Human Capital”; “Youth employability and skills”; and “Boosting Arts and Culture through Storytelling”, among others, the Ghana Action Forum will set the stage towards building partnerships, both within the public and private sector, beyond the two day event.
The forum will bring together some of the Diaspora’s brightest minds and identify actionable activities (investments, businesses, etc.) and track them for success.
“The Ghana Action Forum” conference is being organized as part of activities to mark the 10th anniversary of Ahaspora. After marking a decade of support to Ghana’s professionals returning home and working towards bridging the gap between the Diaspora and those at home, Ahaspora is very proud to bring on board two dynamic organizations also working in the diaspora space to build synergies towards Ghana’s development. We are very excited about the potential of what this forum can contribute towards our country’s development.” Christabel Dadzie, Founder, Ahaspora.
Pre-register: https://ghanaactionforum.com