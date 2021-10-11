REGSEC closes down charcoal, Rosewood factories - In Savannah Region

The Savannah Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has closed down two Chinese-run charcoal and Rosewood processing factories in the region.
It has further banned harvesting of all kinds of wood species, including Rosewood, in order to eliminate the destruction of the environment.
The Savannah Regional Minister, Mr. Saeed Muhazu Jibril, disclosed this to journalists at Damongo last Friday after a meeting with the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, and members of REGSEC.
The meeting formed part of the six-day working tour of five regions by the Lands minister.
He bemoaned the wanton destruction of the forest cover of the region by both the Chinese and some locals, stating that REGSEC had taken steps to arrest the situation.
"The activities of these Chinese and some recalcitrant locals are causing massive destruction to the environment and we have stepped up our game to curb the destruction.
“So far we have arrested some recalcitrant individuals for flouting the directive on the ban," he said.
Logistics support
Mr. Jibril, who is the Chairman of the REGSEC, indicated that the government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, was providing the region with some pick-up vehicles and a speed boat to fight the menace.
Commendation
Mr. Jinapor, for his part, lauded REGSEC for the directive and urged them to keep up the fight to protect the environment.
He said the ban on harvesting wood species and charcoal burning had forced many of the youth to go into farming which had increased food production in the region.
While urging the chiefs and people to continue to nurture and take proper care of the trees planted in the recent nationwide tree planting exercise, he thanked them for supporting the government in its quest to green the country.
Environment destruction
Illegal logging, charcoal burning, fuelwood harvesting and small-scale mining are causing wanton destruction to the vegetative cover of the Savannah Region.
A survey conducted by the Gonjaland Traditional Council last year revealed that about 1,042,580 trees are destroyed within a year.
The trees, which had come under attack, are Rosewood, shea, dawadawa, Kapok, as well as other medicinal trees and economic ones that grow in the wild.