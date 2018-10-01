Agogo State SHS closed down after students rioting

The Agogo State Senior High School (SHS) has been closed down for one week, following students rioting on Sunday night
.
The stone-throwing students embarked on the destructive demonstration at the school’s premises at about 10 pm Graphic Online has gathered.
Their anger followed frequent interruption of electric power supply to the school, which they said has contributed to denying them water supply for five days.

Some of them, especially the female students said they have not had baths for five days continuous, because of lack of power and water.
The school has a prepaid credit system, which management uses for electric power supply on campus.
According to the students, whereas their colleagues in other schools in the Agogo town, such as Collins SHS have regular power and water on their campus, theirs [Agogo State] was intermittent.
They, therefore, accused the school management of incompetence in the handling of their prepaid credit system and therefore went on the rampage.
It took the intervention of police personnel to prevent the students from causing extensive damage to the school’s properties and save lives as some staff of the school were attacked with stones.
Almost all street lights on the campus were shattered, the windshield and glasses of the school bus were smashed, about three air conditioners in separate offices were destroyed
The file room was not spared as student files were destroyed.


The one week closure is to allow space for the items destroyed to be repaired.
“As a result of the massive destruction… it has become necessary to close down the school,” the students were informed when they were assembled on Monday morning.

"You destroyed the plumbing installation on the compound here, we will need time to fix them. Electricity supply on campus has been disrupted and we will need time to fix them and all other things that you have destroyed, we need about three, four days to fix them and so it will not be prudent enough as you go about school activities."
"So you are going home to make way for repair for all the things that you destroyed," he said.
The students were given two hours to pack their stuff and leave campus.
He said the authorities have planned a disciplinary action against all culprits.
