Aggrieved Menzgold customers to picket April 2

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of
Menzgold Ghana Limited will from April 2 begin a series of demonstrations to demand their principal investments which are locked up with the embattled gold dealership firm .
"The action has become necessary due to state actors lackadaisical attitude to the plight of the suffering customers," the CACM statement said.
The CACM claimed that so far, 15 of its members had died due to shock and heart failure, resulting from the lock-up of their funds.
The PRO of the CACM, Baffour Amankwaa told the Graphic Online that they were troubled by the failure of the AG to liquidate the assets of the
He claimed that officials of the EOCO informed its leadership that it had concluded investigations and forwarded its finding to the AG.
"We engaged with EOCO recently and they told us that they had concluded investigations into the matter and forwarded their findings to the AG to begin liquidating the company. I don't know why the AG is delaying," Mr Amankwaa said in an interview.
"Fifteen of us are already dead because of the shock that came with the collapse of