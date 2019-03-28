fbpx

Aggrieved Menzgold customers to picket April 2

BY: graphic.com.gh
Aggrieved Menzgold customers to picket April 2
Aggrieved Menzgold customers to picket April 2

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited will from April 2 begin a series of demonstrations to demand their principal investments which are locked up with the embattled gold dealership firm.

The CACM in a statement issued on March 27 say its membership of close to 6,000 people will embark on continuous picketing at the Premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Attorney Generals' Department and the Jubilee House to press home their demands.

"The action has become necessary due to state actors lackadaisical attitude to the plight of the suffering customers," the CACM statement said.

The CACM claimed that so far, 15 of its members had died due to shock and heart failure, resulting from the lock-up of their funds.

The PRO of the CACM, Baffour Amankwaa told the Graphic Online that they were troubled by the failure of the AG to liquidate the assets of the Menzgold.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

He claimed that officials of the EOCO informed its leadership that it had concluded investigations and forwarded its finding to the AG.

"We engaged with EOCO recently and they told us that they had concluded investigations into the matter and forwarded their findings to the AG to begin liquidating the company. I don't know why the AG is delaying," Mr Amankwaa said in an interview.

"Fifteen of us are already dead because of the shock that came with the collapse of Menzgold. A company that sponsors the Ghana Premier League, who can think that it will collapse?".