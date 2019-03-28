PERSCOBA 98 gives back to school

The 1998 year batch of the old boys of St. Peter’s Senior High School at Nkwatia-Kwahu (PERSCOBA) have donated a mechanized borehole and coconut seedlings to enable the school
a coconut plantation start .
The group also
They received
The four teachers included Mr. Hypolite Adekemah, a General Science tutor who is also the Assistant Headmaster of the School, Mr. Emmanuel Asare, a retired General Arts tutor, Mr. George Ankomah, Agricultural Science tutor and Nana Osei Agyemang Prempeh II, a retired Business tutor and currently a chief.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The 1998 year group of St Peters climaxed the day by spending time with the inmates of Bless The Children International Home at Nkwatia.
They donated assorted items to the home to help improve
The items included bags of rice, gari, beans, maize, tinned tomatoes, soaps, toiletries, exercise and
According to the President of the year group, Mr. Raymond Ekpale, the group has made it a yearly ritual to give back to the orphanage.
He said, “we have also presented a lot of books and learning materials as part of our donations so as to challenge the kids to study hard.”
The vice president of the group, Mr. Benedict Gyimah, added that the group is greatly inspired by the love, care
The manager of the Home, Pastor Jeremiah Yeboah expressed gratitude to the group for the show of love and promised to put all the items and money to the benefit of the children in the Home.