I.T Specialist sentenced 10 years for attempted robbery

An Accra circuit court on Thursday sentenced Richard Sackey, an I.T specialist to 10 years imprisonment for attempting to commit a crime.
Sackey was said to have conspired with one Ibrahim Tunde and Ahmed Massawudu to rob lawyer Geta Striggner–Quatey at the Ringway Estate, Osu in Accra.
He had pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt to establish the guilt of Sackey and consequently found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.
Prosecution’s case
Presenting the facts of the case, the police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said on August 9, 2017, Richard Sackey sought the assistance of Ibrahim Tunde and Ahmed Massawudu who are witnesses in the case, to go and rob the complainant and his family at Ringway Estate.
Sackey, being the errand boy of the complainant, drove his black Hyundai saloon car to the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and picked up Tunde and Ahmed to go and rob the complainant, the prosecution said.
Sackey is said to have promised Tunde and Ahmed GH¢500.00 each after a successful robbery operation.
The prosecution said Tunde and Ahmed informed the Police on mobile phone about the intended robbery, after which a team of policemen were dispatched to the scene where Sackey was arrested.
He is also said to have admitted the offence in his caution statenebt.
