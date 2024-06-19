Featured

Africa 'greatest victim' of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Prez Akufo-Addo

Kweku Zurek Jun - 19 - 2024 , 09:53

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emphasized the severe impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Africa during his closing statement at Ukraine’s peace summit in Switzerland.

“The consequences of the invasion go far beyond the confines of Europe. Indeed, in many ways, Africa has been the greatest victim of the conflict,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He highlighted that the disruption of global trade, particularly the blockade of the Black Sea, has had devastating effects on African economies and standards of living. “High inflation and skyrocketing food prices have been some of the consequences of the invasion. Therefore, we have a vested interest in participating in efforts to find a resolution to this conflict,” he remarked.

President Akufo-Addo also called for Russia and China to join the peace talks, emphasizing that their involvement is crucial for reaching a definitive settlement. “If we’re ever going to arrive at a definitive settlement, Russia and China must join the talks,” he urged.

He reiterated Ghana's opposition to "great power hegemony and the bullying of small states by big powers," stating that this principle guides Ghana’s view of Russia's invasion and acts of aggression.

The summit concluded with eighty countries, including Ukraine, and four European institutions signing the final joint communique on June 1. Over 100 countries and organizations participated in the summit, with notable attendees including Australia, Canada, the European Commission, Germany, Ghana, Japan, the UK, and the US.

However, several countries, such as India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and China, were absent from the list of signatories. Beijing did not send representatives to the summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on China to join in developing peace proposals, expressing hope that China could play a constructive role despite its close ties with the Kremlin. “China could help us,” Zelenskyy told reporters, adding, “Ukraine never said that China is our enemy. I always say that Ukraine has only one enemy: Putin.”