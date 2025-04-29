Featured

Adwumawura Programme to prioritise women, persons with disabilities, and former galamsey operators

Mohammed Ali Apr - 29 - 2025 , 11:03 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that at least 60 per cent of beneficiaries under the newly launched Adwumawura Programme will be drawn from women, persons with disabilities, and youth previously engaged in illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking at the Prempeh Assembly hall in Kumasi on Monday, April 28, 2025, during the official launch of the Adwumawura Programme, Mr Mahama said the initiative is designed to create a minimum of 40,000 youth-led businesses over a four-year period through business training, funding, mentorship, and market facilitation.

Mr Mahama explained that the decision to prioritise these groups reflects his government’s drive for inclusivity, equity, and targeted economic empowerment.

“We want to shift our young people, especially those from mining communities, away from galamsey into sustainable business ventures,” Mr Mahama stated.

“We will make sure that women, persons with disabilities, unemployed and underemployed youth, out-of-school youth, and those from rural and vulnerable populations are not left behind.”

He indicated that the Adwumawura Programme is open to all Ghanaian youth regardless of educational background. University graduates, technical and vocational school alumni, senior high school leavers, and those with little or no formal education are all eligible to apply.

Mr Mahama said that by deliberately targeting marginalised groups, the programme seeks to help reduce youth unemployment and address the rising number of young people not in education, employment, or training.

The implementation of the Adwumawura Programme will be led by the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) under the newly created Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment.

Applications are currently open, and a neutral committee has been tasked with selecting beneficiaries across the country.