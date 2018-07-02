Adisadel mashes Mfantsipim and grills Ghana National College in NSMQ

Adisadel College has qualified for the final round of the National Science and Maths Quiz after beating Mfantsipim and Ghana National College with 4 points and 18 points difference respectively
.
The candidates for the Adisadel College were cheered up by both current and old students of the school who came in their numbers to give them support.
With the exception of 2010 and 2011 when the quiz was not held, the NSMQ has become one of the keenly contested national events for Senior High Schools across the country. This is the 23rd edition of the contest.
Some of the excited students of the school took to the social media to mock their contenders, particularly the Mfantsipim School.
Read some tweets below: