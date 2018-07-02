95 PWDs in Ketu South receive livelihood support packages

As part of government’s economic empowerment agenda for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the country, the Ketu South Municipal Assembly in the Volta region has presented livelihood support packages to 95 disabled persons in the municipality
The Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Elliot Agbenorwu, speaking at the handing over ceremony at the forecourt of assembly at Tokor said the support was in fulfilment of a new policy direction of the President Akufo-Addo led government, to provide sustainable livelihoods to persons with disabilities, in order to for them to be economically self-reliant.
"This government is committed to the welfare of our disabled brothers and sisters. That's why we want to create equal opportunity for all by establishing you economically, so you can fend for yourselves, instead of the periodic cash handouts you benefit from the disability fund," he stated and added that, the items were procured from the three per cent disability fund allocation of the assembly's common fund but based on need requests of the beneficiaries.
Mr. Agbenorwu also indicated, the support package would be extended to all registered PWDs in the municipality and appealed to those whose requests were yet to be met, to patiently wait for the next set of the package.
According to the MCE, a monitoring team would be constituted to periodically check and ensure that, beneficiaries put the support to its intended use.
He said a comprehensive needs assessment was carried out on the prospective beneficiaries to ensure that, they get the appropriate support packages.
