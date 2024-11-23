Featured

Accra: Emirates Airlines Manager allegedly kidnapped rescued

Gertrude Ankah Nov - 23 - 2024 , 10:51

Sylvia Patience Baah, the Airport Services Manager of Emirates Airlines in Accra, who was reportedly kidnapped near her residence in Accra on Thursday night [Nov 21, 2024] has been rescued and reunited with her family, the police has said.

The police in a statement issued on Friday [Nov 22], said efforts the police were pursuing the suspects behind the kidnap.

No arrests have been made as of now.

In an earlier statement issued on Friday, the police stated they were "pursuing multiple leads since the incident was reported to locate and rescue the victim, and get the perpetrators arrested”.

Read the full statement below: