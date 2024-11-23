Accountants urged to be apolitical

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Nov - 23 - 2024 , 10:21

The Director–General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr Eric Oduro Osae, has urged accountants to be apolitical in their professional dealings to protect the sanctity and integrity of the accountancy profession.

“As we go into the elections, accountants are not only there to prepare financial statements, but we have to be apolitical in our professional practice and stay professional always,” he said.

Speaking during the conferment of fellowship on 130 Chartered Accountants in Accra, Dr Osae further called on accountants to engage in activities that would promote peaceful election as the country votes in December, this year.

He emphasised the need for accountants to eschew any professional misconduct as such acts do not only negatively affect the accountancy profession but could also have dire consequences for the country.

“Please we all knew what happened during the banking crisis, let us be guided and avoid falling into the misconduct of not reporting material misstatement in financial reports,” he said.

Fellowship

The conferment of fellowship on 130 Chartered Accountants was by the Institute of Chartered Accountants, (ICAG), the regulatory body for the accountancy profession and education.

The new fellows will be known by their title- Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (FCA).

Excellence

Dr Osae reminded the new FCAs of the need to be embodiments of excellence to serve as shining examples for young chartered accountants.

Again, he stressed the need for the FCAs to use their new status to advance accountancy to help in economic growth and sustainable development for the country.

While congratulating the new FCAs, the Vice-President of ICAG, Rev. Dr Cynthia Ayorkor Sallah, underscored the responsibility on them to continue to do the right thing by abiding by the ethics of the profession.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of ICAG, Kwasi Agyemang, said the regulatory body decided to organise the ceremony to celebrate the new FCAs for their remarkable contributions to the accountancy profession over the years.

Writer’s email: emma.hawkson@

graphic.com.gh