Accra City Hotel donates to Princess Marie Hospital

Diana Mensah Apr - 12 - 2023 , 09:16

The Accra City Hotel has donated assorted items worth GH¢10,000 to the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra.

The items included packs of toilet rolls; gallons of liquid soap, detergent and antiseptic; packs of 0.5 litres of water; packs of non-alcoholic beverages, 50 bedsheets, 50 pillows and 60 packs of jollof rice.

The donation was to support the hospital in the control of infections, and improve the hospitality and hygienic conditions of the hospital environment.

At a brief ceremony, the General Manager of Accra City Hotel, Divine Martey, said the donation was a corporate social responsibility of the hotel towards the community in commemoration of Easter to support the operations of the hospital.

“For over 35 years in the hospitality space, the hotel has excelled and consistently stayed relevant in the industry, so this is a token to the society,” he said.

Mr Martey said the management of the hotel chose to donate to the hospital for being one of the few pediatric facilities in the country with the most referrals.

He said the donation was done with support from the Blow Chem Industries Limited, producers of Bel Aqua and Bel beverages.

Appreciation, more support

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Maame Yaa Nyarko, expressed gratitude to the hotel, pointing out that the items constituted some of the basic needs of the hospital.

“The donation has come at the right time and would go a long way to reduce the pressure on management, especially at this festive season, and help to cater for the patients,” she said.

Dr Nyarko assured the Accra City Hotel team that the items would reach the beneficiaries and be efficiently used for the right purposes to the benefit of patients and staff.

The Administrator of the hospital, Joanita da Pilma, welcomed the support, and urged other charitable individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture.

Ms da Pilma noted that the hospital was in high need of support for other items such as swivel chairs for consulting rooms, medical staff, physical infrastructure, among other facilities, adding that other support was highly welcomed.