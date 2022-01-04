A&C Mall shooter faces reduction in rank, dismissal from Armed Forces

Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong, the military officer being investigated in connection with the discharge of a firearm at the A&C Mall could suffer a reduction in rank or dismissal if found guilty.
Flt. Sgt. Frimpong is currently in the Military Police detention and assisting with investigations into the matter.
The Ghana Armed Forces have also given the assurance that Flt. Sergeant Frimpong will not be shielded if found guilty.
"...We have a lot of disciplinary things that we can take up but I don't want us to jump the gun," Acting Public Affiars Director of the Ghana Armed Forces, Commander Andy La-Anyane said in an interview with Joy FM.
"Let's just finish with the investigations first. It ranges from reduction in rank to even dismissal, that is the highest...".
It is an offence to discharge a firearm in public without lawful and necessary occasion under Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).
Viral video
The Police on January 1, 2022, launched a manhunt for a young man who fired a firearm several times into the air at the A&C Mall at East Legon in Accra on New Year’s eve.
The Police in a statement said it had intercepted a viral video that captured a man firing shots at the parking lot of the Mall to purportedly welcome the New Year.
The Police Administration had earlier offered a GH¢5,000 bounty for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.