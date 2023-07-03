41st Martyrs’ Day marked in Volta Region

Jul - 03 - 2023

Last Friday, church services were held by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) across the country to mark the 41st Martyrs’ Day.

The Martyrs’ Day is commemorated in remembrance of Justices Fred Poku Sarkodie, Cecilia Koranteng-Addow and Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong, all judges of the High Court and a retired army officer, Major Sam Acquah, who were abducted on June 30, 1982, and later murdered.

Ho commemoration

At the Immanuel Methodist Cathedral in Ho, the Chairman of the Volta/Oti GBA, Nelson Mawutor Kporha, said the judges stood for the truth and the rule of law, for which reason they incurred the displeasure of others in society.

He said although the country’s constitutional democracy was not without challenge, it was far better than any form of military adventurism with its associated brutalities such as the horrific and highly repugnant episode on the day the judges and military officer were abducted and murdered.

“We hope never again shall we experience this unfortunate development in the history of this country,” he added.

Reminder

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, said the celebration of the day was important to remind Ghanaians to stand against such brutalities carried out against people who stood up for the rights of society.

He said the celebration was also appropriate and necessary to ensure that the next generation did not forget the horror visited upon the judges and the retired army officer.

Dr Letsa said the murder of the judges was a day of shame in the history of Ghana and the entire nation must persistently condemn it to ensure that such evil undertakings did not occur again.

In a sermon, Rt Rev. Mathew Zikpi, said blessed were those persecuted for their righteous ways, as in the case of the murdered judges.

He said by holding onto a righteous cause and dying for that cause, the murdered judges were true martyrs who would never be forgotten for their noble and honest stance to serve mankind with the truth.