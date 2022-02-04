4 Suspected robbers die, one arrested, another on the run

A police targeted intelligence-led operation has led to the shooting of four suspected robbers out of six at Gbetsile near Afienya in Tema.
While the police team arrested one of the gang members, one of the suspected robbers escaped arrest.
The suspects were being pursued by the police for allegedly snatching a Toyota Rav4 mini SUV vehicle from its owner in Tema and were allegedly on their way to sell it in Accra.
They are alleged to have changed the original vehicle registration number and put a fake one on the vehicle.
Intelligence
A police source said after gathering intelligence about the incident on January 22, 2022 put together a team comprising personnel from the Anti-Robbery Unit, Intelligence and Surveillance team from the Police Headquarters in Accra.
The team, it said, partnered police officers from the Tema Regional Police Command and pursued the suspects to a thicket at Gbetsile.
In the course of arresting the suspect and retrieving the vehicle, the four suspected robbers allegedly attacked a police sergeant who was part of the police team aggressively and the suspects were shot in the process.
Four of the suspects sustained injuries from shooting while the police succeeded in arresting one of the gang members.
Gang
One of the gang members, however, managed to escape arrest.
The police later took the injured four suspects to the Police Hospital in Accra but they died shortly while responding to treatment
Their bodies have since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation.
The arrested suspect whose name has not been made available by the police is currently in police custody assisting with investigation.
Meanwhile, the Anti-Robbery Squad attached to the Tema Regional Police Command is currently pursuing the suspect who is on the run to get him arrested and retrieve the snatched vehicle.
The Police Administration has given an assurance that it will continue to fight crime to make the country safe and peaceful.