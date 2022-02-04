Work begins on Agenda 111 District Hospital at Trede

Work is progressing steadily on the Trede District Hospital in the Atwima Kwanwoma District in the Ashanti Region.
The hospital is the signature project of the government's Agenda 111 programme earmarked for across the country.
In August 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the hospital to formally launch the Agenda 111 programme.
The programme is aimed at making health care accessible to the people as part of efforts by the government to attain the UN Sustainable Development Goal Three.
Agenda 111
The programme involves the construction of hospitals in districts where there are none, including the establishment of two psychiatric hospitals for the middle and the southern belts, seven regional hospitals and the rehabilitation of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.
In August 2021, the government announced that it had secured a US$100-million start-up fund through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) for the commencement of work on the projects.
The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, also said a project implementation committee, chaired by the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei Opare, had secured sites and land titles for 88 out of the number of hospitals to be built, and that each unit would cost US$17 million, while each hospital was expected to be completed within 12 months.
And during the presentation of the 2022 budget by the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, in Parliament last November, he indicated that work had begun on some of the hospitals, and that “cadastral plans for 91 district hospital sites have been completed and work has begun at a number of sites”.
Progress of work
During a visit to the project site at Trede by the Daily Graphic last Tuesday, it was seen that all four contractors were busily working on their portions of the project, which was at the foundation level.
In an interview, a foreman who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed that work started about two months ago, and that “so far everything is on course”.
According to him, they had not encountered any challenges, and “given the rate at which we are moving, it is possible for us to finish within schedule”.
The project is expected to be completed within 18 calendar months.
“At least I can tell you that the building will be ready before the 18 months, and that if there will be any delay at all, it will come from the installation of the equipment. But I don’t foresee that happening,” the District Chief Executive for Atwima Kwanwoma, Mr Prince Karikari, said.
According to him, the project was very important to the government, as it was geared towards ensuring the well-being of the people, for which reason it was tackling it with all seriousness.