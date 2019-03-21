The Police Administration has interdicted three police officers for their roles in the alleged assault on three journalists from the Ghanaian Times newspaper on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
The interdicted officers are Inspector Isaac Opare, Sergeant Ebenezer Akrofi and Lance Corporal Evans Kofi Ntim.
A press release signed by the Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr David Eklu, said the interdiction was directed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante Apeatu.
Apart from the interdiction, the IGP has also directed the transfer of the investigations from the Ministries Police Station to the Accra Regional Crime Officer.
“The IGP has also instructed the Commander of the Accra Central Motor Traffic Unit to take over the Motor Traffic Accident aspect of the case. Both are to submit their reports in one week.
Additionally, the Police Professional and Standard Bureau (PPSB) has also been directed to look into the conduct of the police officers, who were on duty at the Ministries Police Station when the incident was reported,” the statement added .
Alleged assault
Three journalists from the Ghanaian Times newspaper, who were on their way for the day’s assignment, were in the morning of that fateful day assaulted by about 10 police officers at Kinbu in Accra Central.
The assault followed a traffic offence and an accident involving a police officer who was using an unregistered motorcycle and the official Ghanaian Times vehicle, which was transporting the journalists to their various assignment venues.
The police officers, who were not happy that the journalists had tried to record (video) the accident and the ensuing exchanges between their driver and the police motor rider, pounced on the journalists and physically assaulted them.
Mr Malik Sullemana, a court reporter, Mrs Raissa Sambou-Ebu, a general reporter, and Mr Salifu Abdul Rahman, an assistant editor, felt the full effect of the brute force used by the police officers, leading to two of them being taken to hospital to receive medical attention.
Mrs Ebu, a nursing mother, who recently gave birth through surgery (caesarean), was rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Ridge Hospital, while Sullemana, who was heavily assaulted, was locked up at the Ministries Police Station, but was later released.