3 Honoured at Wall of Excellence event

Three distinguished personalities have been honoured at the National Tourism Heroes Wall of Excellence CLUB 100 Personality of The Month event in Accra.
The Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal; the President of the Ghana Tourism Federation, Ms Bella Ahu, and Ghana’s High Commissioner to Malta, Ms. Barbara Akuokor Benisa, were the recipients of the enviable honours during the celebration of the National Tourism Customer Service Month, which is celebrated in October.
The high-profile recipients were honoured for their roles and contributions to the promotion of the National Customer Service Excellence Advocacy Agenda in Ghana, the organisers said.
Overall support
Their overall support for the advocacy agenda, the organisers said, would motivate the younger generation to work to also contribute to national development.
The Service Excellence Foundation under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Federation, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority, organised the first National Tourism Customer Service Week Celebration this year.
It was in furtherance to developing and promoting customer service excellence as a tourism brand and a strategic tool for sustainable jobs creation, stimulating investor confidence, and accelerated economic growth.
The celebration was dubbed: “Redefining Excellence through Service Experience”.
Celebration objective
The objective of the event was to highlight the role and impact of customer service delivery in the tourism sector, appreciate industry employees and customers across all sectors of the economy, as well as working to improve customer service delivery as a nation.
The President of the Service Excellence Foundation and National Tourism Customer Service Brand Ambassador for Ghana, Mr. Caleb Kofie, added that the National Tourism Customer Service Week, which had now been institutionalised in the tourism sector, would become an annual event.
He, therefore, called on all stakeholders to partner the organisation for a successful event next year.