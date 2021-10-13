Police grab suspected armed robber

Luck eluded a 45-year-old man, believed to be behind the breaking into houses, last Sunday when the police overpowered him while he was attacking a victim at Oyibi, in Accra.
The suspect, Richard Narh, was overpowered by a police patrol team while he was attacking an occupant of a house at Oyibi, in Accra in broad daylight.
Narh made his way into the residence of the victim by chiselling the victim’s fence.
The police went to the scene in response to distress calls at about 3:30p.m. on that fateful day.
Another man, Karimu Seidu, a Nigerian, who Narh claims was the buyer of his booty, was also arrested by the police.
Attack
Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ms. Juliana Obeng, said Narh, after chiselling into the victim’s fence, broke open the burglar-proof window of the kitchen to gain access into the rooms.
Narh, she said, attacked an occupant of the house who saw him entering a room.
The Oyibi police patrol team, who received a distress call, quickly approached the scene and overpowered and arrested Narh.
Upon his arrest, the police retrieved two mobile phones, an Apple tablet and some other valuables from him.
During interrogation, Narh mentioned Seidu as the buyer of his stolen booty and led the police to arrest Seidu at Nima, in Accra.
Police investigation revealed that Narh had been involved in other break-ins within the region and had been caught on surveillance cameras for which reason he was wanted by the police.
Ms. Obeng said the Accra Regional Police Command, against the backdrop of security being a shared responsibility, commended the timely report of the crime to the police.
The command, she said, would encourage the public to remain vigilant and alert the police to any suspicious activity.