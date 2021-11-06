278 Senior, junior Customs officers pass out

Some 278 senior and junior officers have graduated from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Academy after receiving basic paramilitary and customs training at Kpetoe.
The officers were made up of 79 senior cadets and 208 junior cadets.
Addressing the parade, the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the GRA, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (retd), charged the new recruits to make their time at the training school count.
He advised the officers to cooperate and endeavour to adjust to the condition of their new jobs and environment of work.
That, he said, would ensure their acceptability and provide a conducive and friendly atmosphere for them in their line of duty.
He urged the cadets to work with excellence, saying it would earn them respect for contributing towards national development.
Positive partners
Col. Damoah urged them to be mindful of the fact that the Customs service came with huge responsibilities, and thus the need for the officers to be positive partners in ensuring that the country met its revenue target.
"We are in the last quarter of 2021, and we are to collect revenue of GH¢60 billion this year. There is no luxury of free days, so on November 8, 2021, you will be posted to your station to collect revenue. And you will also receive bonuses for achieving the target," he said.
He implored them to develop themselves by learning and to imbibe the principle of professionalism in their work, and be attentive in their approach towards work.
Advise
The Commandant of the GRA Academy, Mr Junior Appiah Warden, said the graduating team was a vibrant team of senior and junior officers, and thus encouraged them to work together.
He expressed gratitude to the management of the GRA for granting the youth the opportunity, and called on the top management to tailor their expectation to the abilities of the officers.
He advised the senior cadets to be time conscious and resolute.
"A life without difficulties would produce weak and untested people. All the difficulties that both trainees and trainers have gone through is, therefore, a good source of motivation to us. By working hard, your high performance will create opportunities and not by complaining," he said.
Senior Cadet Felicity Amponsah, on behalf of her graduating colleagues, gave an assurance that the cadets would work hard in unity to make the GRA Academy proud.