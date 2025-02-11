Featured

Meet Ephraim Oracca-Tetteh, Overall best student of UG’s 2025 Congregation with perfect 4.0 FGPA

GraphicOnline Education Feb - 11 - 2025 , 17:55 2 minutes read

Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh has made history as the Overall Best Student of the University of Ghana’s February 2025 Congregation, graduating with a perfect Final Grade Point Average (FGPA) of 4.0.

His journey is one of resilience, academic brilliance, and unwavering determination in the face of adversity.

A journey of perseverance and excellence

Oracca-Tetteh’s academic journey began at Faith Christian Academy before he proceeded to St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, where he studied Visual Arts and won a regional visual arts quiz competition.

His early achievements signalled the academic excellence that would later define his university career.

In 2017, he gained admission to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to study Painting and Sculpture.

However, due to a health condition that led to deteriorating eyesight, he was forced to rethink his educational path. Rather than allowing this setback to deter him, Ephraim sought support from the Ghana Blind Union, where he received training in Assistive Technology.

Armed with new skills, he applied to the University of Ghana in 2021 to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, Philosophy & Classics, and Archaeology. His exceptional performance earned him the prestigious Alumni Prize for Best Level 200 Humanities Student at the 2021/2022 Vice-Chancellor's Awards. Now, he graduates with a remarkable 4.0 FGPA, a feat few have achieved.

Leadership, advocacy, and impact

Beyond his academic brilliance, Oracca-Tetteh has been a strong advocate for inclusion and a committed student leader. He served as Organising Secretary and Public Relations Officer for the Campus Association of Students with Special Needs, championing the rights and welfare of students with disabilities.

His leadership extended beyond advocacy; he actively contributed to campus initiatives, co-ordinating academic programmes for student organisations and volunteering with Radio Univers. As a facilitator for a joint project by the Ghana Education Service (GES), T-TEL, and KTI, he trained senior high school teachers on integrating technology into teaching.

Vision for the future

Oracca-Tetteh’s academic interests lie in assistive technology, cognitive science, philosophy, and law. He aspires to become an academic focusing on human rights and inclusion, using his experiences to advocate for equitable access to education.

He credits his success to the unwavering support of his family, mentorship, and financial aid from institutions like the Scholarship Secretariat.