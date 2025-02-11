Piina Headmaster interdicted

Daily Graphic Education Feb - 11 - 2025

The Headmaster of the Piina Senior High School, Adams Mahama Issahaku, has been interdicted pending the outcome of a full-scale investigation into a case in which food items were found in his official pick-up on his way from Piina SHS to Wa last Thursday, February 6, 2025.

“Kindly note that this directive is a procedural requirement and does not constitute presumption of guilt.”

“You will be duly notified of the outcome of the investigations and any subsequent decisions,” a letter of interdiction signed by the Upper West Regional Director of Education, Razak Abdul-Korah, said.

In view of this, it charged the headmaster to hand over to the regional director of education.

“You are requested to hand over the administration of the school and all property in your possession to the Upper West Regional Director of Education, make yourself available to assist with investigations as and when needed and avoid any action(s) that could compromise the ongoing investigations.”

“For any clarification, kindly contact the regional office during official working hours,” the letter concluded.