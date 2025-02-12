Next article: Meet Ephraim Oracca-Tetteh, Overall best student of UG’s 2025 Congregation with perfect 4.0 FGPA

GIS-PTA Community FunFest 2025: A day of fun, learning, and giving back

Feb - 12 - 2025

Accra is set to experience an exciting day of fun, entertainment, and community bonding as the Ghana International School Parent-Teacher Association (GIS-PTA) Bazaar 2025, dubbed the 2025 Community FunFest, comes to life on Saturday, 22nd February 2025.

The highly anticipated event will take place at the GIS Primary School campus in Cantonments, Accra, from 9am to 5pm

With the theme “Empowering Our Community,” this year’s FunFest promises to be a thrilling experience for all attendees, offering a unique blend of entertainment, networking, shopping, and relaxation. Designed for families, students, parents, and the wider community, the event will provide a welcoming space to unwind and create lasting memories. Entry is 50 cedis, with free admission for children under three years.

The GIS-PTA Bazaar has long been a staple on the school's annual calendar, serving as both a fundraising initiative and a community-building event. Proceeds from the event go towards supporting essential educational initiatives at GIS, benefitting students, their families, and the broader community.

Attendees can look forward to a range of engaging activities, including a soccer tournament, an Upside-Down Room, and a vibrant marketplace featuring diverse vendors and sponsors showcasing a variety of products and services. There will also be raffles with exciting giveaways, adding to the thrill of the event.

Beyond the fun and games, the Community FunFest serves as a platform for education, learning, and networking, providing multiple resources and avenues for growth.

Efe Ogundowole, GIS-PTA Chairperson, emphasised the impact of the event, saying, "The GIS-PTA Bazaar is more than an event—it is a celebration of unity and shared purpose. Every attendee contributes to empowering our students and uplifting the community."

The GIS-PTA Bazaar 2025 welcomes students, parents, teachers, sponsors, vendors, and the entire community to be part of this remarkable initiative. Whether through attendance, volunteering, or sponsorship, participation in the FunFest will make a meaningful impact on education and community development.