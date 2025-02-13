Featured

GES warns against unauthorised BECE registration fees, orders refunds

GraphicOnline Education Feb - 13 - 2025 , 07:04 1 minute read

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a strong warning to heads of basic schools against the imposition of unauthorised Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) registration fees on final-year students.

This follows allegations circulating on social media that some school heads were illegally charging students for BECE registration, a practice that has sparked public concern.

In a statement released on February 12, 2025, the GES management emphasised that such charges are not approved and instructed school heads to immediately halt the practice.

"Regional Directors are instructed to alert District Directors to monitor the situation and caution all Heads of Basic Schools. Any Head who has collected such unauthorised fees is required to refund the monies promptly. Failure to comply will result in sanctions," the statement read.

The GES also reminded school heads that late registration of candidates will not be permitted, urging them to ensure that all eligible students are registered within the stipulated period set by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The statement, signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES, further urged the general public to take note of the directive.

With the GES reiterating its commitment to fairness and accountability, school heads found guilty of imposing such fees face strict penalties. The situation will continue to be monitored to ensure compliance and protect students from unjust financial burdens.